Police Shoot Woman in Crisis to Death at NJ Apartment, Officials Say

FORT LEE — Authorities are investigating an early morning fatal police shooting in North Jersey.Police were called around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to The Pinnacle apartment complex on Main Street, according to the Attorney General's Office.

The man who called 911 said to the dispatcher that his sister was in the midst of a mental health crisis, authorities said.She had a knife and needed to go to the hospital, the man said on the phone.

After a brief conversation, the police officer opened the door to the unit and saw two women inside. The cop repeatedly knocked on the door and requested the women open it. Once other police officers arrived at the scene, they breached the door.

The caller's sister then "approached the officers in the hallway" and one officer fired their gun once, according to authorities.The shot hit the woman in the chest. She was hospitalized and then declared dead shortly before 2 p.m.

Pregnant NJ Woman Among 2 Dead in Fiery Black Horse Pike Crash

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Two people are dead and seven are facing injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening after a violent crash this weekend.

A silver Nissan Sentra heading west on Black Horse Pike crossed into oncoming traffic in front of the Oh St. Joseph Resort Hotel in Egg Harbor Township on Friday around 8:18 p.m., according to police.

The Nissan crashed head-on into a Kia Forte heading east, which was sent backward by the hit. A red Nissan Sentra also heading east then hit the Kia, sending the Kia into the marsh off to the side of the road.

A woman in the silver Nissan was killed as a result of the crash. Police have identified her as Gabriella Constrantino, 22, of Pleasantville.

The driver of the Kia was also killed in the crash. Police have identified the driver as Escarlin Suriel, 21, of Atlantic City.Suriel was eight months pregnant, according to the GoFundMe created by a relative. Her unborn daughter was killed as well.

Woman Fights Off Rapist in NJ Mall Bathroom Attack, Cops Say

HACKENSACK — A woman managed to save herself from a terrifying attack in a North Jersey mall restroom.

Craig Herbert, 30, of New Milford was arrested on Friday, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

The attack happened Thursday evening at the Riverside Square Mall in Hackensack, officials said.

It’s Good to be a Teenager in New Jersey

Comparing all 50 states and Washington D.C. across 15 indicators of youth risk, the personal finance website, WalletHub has released its list of “States with the Most At-Risk Youth in 2024.”

New Jersey is proud to rank 51st on this list. Dead last. Since the report ranks each state from most to least, that means that the Garden State has the least at-risk youth in the nation.

New Jersey ranked very well across some very key metrics.

NJ Struggling to Control Deer Population

White-tailed deer continue to increase their numbers in suburban areas of New Jersey and even in the cities.

The ongoing population growth has been acknowledged by groups and officials as a problem for land owners, drivers, and the state's ecosystem.

So what can New Jersey do about it? The same question is asked year after year.

"Right now, we think it is a problem that's being tolerated and should not be," said Peter Furey, executive director of the New Jersey Farm Bureau.

The Farm Bureau cites a "deer overpopulation emergency" on its website. The group suggests that New Jersey would be equipped to handle a population size one-third of what currently exists.

"We'd like to see some better methods of estimating the population, so we're all on the same page," Furey said.

