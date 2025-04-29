Top Digital Entertainment in New Jersey for 2025

This content was produced in partnership with Bazoom Group.

New Jersey has become the hub for digital entertainment, with options ranging from streaming services to interactive gaming platforms. As technology advances, these platforms improve for Garden State residents.

All The Best Entertainment

Borgata Online Casino

Building on the reputation of the iconic Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, Borgata Online is the premium digital entertainment for New Jersey residents. The platform has live dealer games, allowing you to play a casino anywhere in the state.

What sets Borgata apart is its exclusive games you can’t find anywhere else. Their online slots have unique titles designed just for their platform, plus table games like blackjack, baccarat, and various poker games.

Borgata Online Casino regularly updates its catalogue for variety. New releases have added innovative games that blend traditional casino games with modern gaming mechanics to their library. The interface is user-friendly for both experienced players and newcomers.

NJ PBS Digital

For educational and cultural content, NJ PBS Digital streams documentaries, educational programs, and local news. The platform extends the reach of New Jersey’s public broadcasting network with content that informs and inspires.

According to a Corporation for Public Broadcasting study, educational content on public media platforms contributes to lifelong learning opportunities for viewers of all ages. NJ PBS Digital has capitalized on this by creating programming highlighting New Jersey’s history and diverse communities.

The documentary section has in-depth explorations of topics from environmental conservation efforts along the Jersey Shore to profiles of influential people who shaped the state’s cultural landscape. Their local news coverage goes beyond the headlines to help you understand the issues in your community.

American Dream Digital Experiences

The American Dream in East Rutherford has expanded their reach with digital platforms that enhance the visitor experience. Their mobile apps integrate AR/VR with their physical attractions, including the DreamWorks Water Park and Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park. These digital extensions allow you to plan your visit, buy tickets, and even experience parts of the attractions before you get here. The platform also has exclusive digital content, including behind-the-scenes looks at how the attractions are designed and maintained. The American Dream’s digital strategy shows how physical entertainment venues incorporate technology into their business. By connecting the online and in-person experience, they have set a new standard for entertainment complexes in the state.

Paper Mill Playhouse Digital Stage

New Jersey’s Paper Mill Playhouse has gone digital with its Digital Stage. Now, you can stream shows, get a behind-the-scenes look at how the magic happens, and join in on virtual community programs. That’s opened up the arts to many more New Jerseyans, no matter where they live or their mobility.

The Digital Stage has archived performances of the classic shows and brand-new content created just for online audiences. So you can see a show from your home or on the go. Workshops and masterclasses with industry pros make the Digital Stage a valuable resource for anyone looking to enter the performing arts. And community engagement initiatives bring theater lovers together from across the state, so it’s a pretty cool digital arts community.

SiriusXM Streaming

SiriusXM is another New Jersey-based company worth mentioning. With its headquarters here, it’s a big part of the local entertainment scene. The platform delivers a wide range of music, talk shows, sports, and comedy content directly to subscribers’ devices.

Digital audio consumption is growing, according to a 2024 report from Edison Research. Streaming services are playing a bigger and bigger role in how Americans consume media. SiriusXM has been ahead of the curve by expanding its offerings beyond traditional satellite radio to include podcast content and personalized streaming options. With its tech development center in Hoboken, the company is constantly innovating in audio delivery systems.

New Jersey Film Festival Online

The New Jersey Film Festival Online is another excellent resource for film buffs. Rutgers University hosts it, showcases independent films, and provides a digital platform for filmmakers and audiences to connect. You can catch Q&A sessions with directors and producers, adding an extra cultural experience.

That digital platform has expanded the festival’s reach, so filmmakers can share their work with audiences who might not otherwise have access to independent cinema. Special programming focuses on New Jersey filmmakers and stories set in New Jersey, celebrating local talent and perspectives. Workshops and networking opportunities round out the educational components.

NJ Is Tops for Digital Entertainment

New Jersey’s digital entertainment landscape is evolving. It’s where traditional entertainment meets cutting-edge tech. Whether you’re into gaming, educational content, performing arts, or film, there's a digital platform. As those platforms evolve, we’ll see even more great creations. Physical and digital are coming together, and that’s good for entertainment providers and consumers.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.