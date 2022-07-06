All the talk this morning about raising chickens for eggs and meat got me hungry.

I love chicken. Now preparing it has become a bit more challenging based on our giving up seed oils.

Chicken parmesan is arguably the best way to serve chicken. For my wife and I, it's simple as well.

Start with a chicken breast. You can bread it or simply grill it! Either way, it's about the chicken, sauce and melty cheese combination that makes the dish.

As far as the sauce. I make a quick sauce (or gravy!) by chopping onions and carrots and sweating them in olive oil. Then add a couple of cloves of garlic, and season with thyme, rosemary, oregano, hot pepper, salt, and crushed back pepper.

Deglaze the pan with white (only drinkable!) wine and then add a can or two of peeled tomatoes.

Let it simmer for an hour and you've got tomato sauce for pasta or to top the chicken.

Take one cooked breast, grilled or breaded and fried, top with sauce and place two slices of fresh mozzarella on top. Then under the broiler, for the cheese to melt.

Top with a little sea salt, crushed black pepper and a couple of fresh basil leaves and you've got a perfect, simple chicken parm!

Here are my top 5 ways to enjoy a chicken dinner:

Chicken Parm

Roast Chicken

Chicken Saltimbocca

Hot Wings

Baked or grilled chicken thighs with just salt and pepper

What's your go-to chicken dish? Include the recipe and we may add you to the website and in the broadcast!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

