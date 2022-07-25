Top 5 rides on the Wildwood, NJ boardwalk
It's summertime. Wildwood is ready for you.
Honestly, for me, nothing says summer like the Wildwood boardwalk.
The smells of funnel cakes, pizza, and fries fill the air.
The sounds of the seagulls, midway games, and "Watch the Tram Car" have created a continuity with Wildwood that has lasted for decades.
When my son had friends visiting from California, Wildwood topped the list of "must-sees" while on the East Coast.
If you've never been, you owe it to yourself even for a day trip.
There's the high-end fancy part in Wildwood Crest and Diamond Beach, then there's the raw Jersey Central and Northern end of the 2.5-mile-long boardwalk.
It's great, it's like a slice out of the '50s.
If you are a ride person, you can get the thrills of fast motion and free-falling sensations that compare with the best of the best parks around the country.
Here are the top 5 rides:
The Sea Serpent
The SkyCoaster
Dante's Dungeon
Shotgun Falls
The Great Nor'easter
