Top 5 rides on the Wildwood, NJ boardwalk

It's summertime. Wildwood is ready for you.

Honestly, for me, nothing says summer like the Wildwood boardwalk.

Wildwood

The smells of funnel cakes, pizza, and fries fill the air.

The sounds of the seagulls, midway games, and "Watch the Tram Car" have created a continuity with Wildwood that has lasted for decades.

Wildwood Tram Car

When my son had friends visiting from California, Wildwood topped the list of "must-sees" while on the East Coast.

If you've never been, you owe it to yourself even for a day trip.

There's the high-end fancy part in Wildwood Crest and Diamond Beach, then there's the raw Jersey Central and Northern end of the 2.5-mile-long boardwalk.

It's great, it's like a slice out of the '50s.

If you are a ride person, you can get the thrills of fast motion and free-falling sensations that compare with the best of the best parks around the country.

Here are the top 5 rides:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

