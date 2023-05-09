Top 5 places to get great waffles in New Jersey

Who doesn't love a great waffle? Better than a pancake as it has built-in terrain to hold the syrup and the melting butter.

Sheelah Brennan via Unsplash Sheelah Brennan via Unsplash loading...

Whether you like it as a breakfast component with a side of bacon, sausage, or pork roll or as a dinner option with fried chicken, you gotta get to the right place.

First of all, ALL Taylor Ham is pork roll, but not all PORK ROLL is Taylor ham. There's also Case's pork roll, which sponsors eating contests at the Trenton Thunder stadium, so know the difference between a brand name and a product!

Taylor Ham vs. Pork Roll Dennis Malloy / Craig Allen, Townsquare Media NJ loading...

The debate between pork roll and Taylor ham is ridiculous. Taylor is a brand. A good one, but a brand name nonetheless.

Back to waffles. Here's a short list you need to check out:

Dock Mike's in Sea Isle City

Grid Iron Waffle Shop in South Orange

The Pop Shop in Collingswood

LePeep in Edison

Chicken or the Egg (CHEGG) on LBI

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Spadea's holiday breakfast – The Half English Here's how Bill makes his "Half English" breakfast. His own twist on a traditional "English Breakfast."