New Jersey is home to some of the best diners in the country, known for their extensive menus, delicious comfort food, and 24/7 service.

Here are some of the best diners in the state:

The Brownstone Diner in Jersey City

Famous for: Pancakes, omelets, and classic diner fare.

What to try: The signature pancakes (especially the red velvet), breakfast sandwiches, and milkshakes.

Why it’s great: It's an iconic spot in Jersey City with a retro vibe and a huge menu that caters to every craving.

The Tick Tock Diner in Clifton

Famous for: The "Famous Ticker" sandwich, deli specials, and large portions.

What to try: The bagel and lox, potato pancakes, and thick milkshakes.

Why it’s great: This spot has been serving New Jersey locals since 1948 and is famous for its delicious comfort food and vibrant atmosphere.

The White Rose System in Roselle

Famous for: Burgers and classic diner sandwiches.

What to try: The cheeseburgers, chili, and fries.

Why it’s great: Known for its low-key vibe and excellent burgers, it has been a local favorite for decades.

Denville Dairy in Denville

Famous for: Ice cream and diner-style food.

What to try: Homemade ice cream, burgers, and the breakfast dishes.

Why it’s great: A family-friendly spot that is renowned for its homemade ice cream and old-school charm.

Goffle Grill in Hawthorne

Famous for: American diner dishes and Italian specialties.

What to try: The Goffle Grill special sandwiches, and the classic pancakes and waffles.

Why it’s great: Known for its retro charm and local loyalty, this diner is a great spot for breakfast or a late-night snack.

