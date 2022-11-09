Top 4 places to get a pastrami sandwich in NJ

On Election night, I had several stops including a live podcast for members of my new organization and a speech at the victory party for Ocean County.

To fuel up, Jodi and I started the evening at Tigers Tale on Route 206 in Skillman.

I typically don't eat before a long night of speeches and appearances so Jodi ordered the pastrami and I had a beer. She ate half and for the next few hours as we made the rounds, the smell of the hot pastrami in the takeaway container filled the car.

All night as returns came in, I was distracted thinking about getting home at some point and eating the leftover pastrami sandwich.

By midnight, the evening had come to an end and we split the leftover sandwich over the kitchen counter before heading to bed for a couple of hours of sleep before my daily 3:30 a.m. wake-up. Worth it. Delicious.

I may head back over the weekend.

Here are a few other places known for their hot pastrami sandwiches:

Goodfellas New York Italian Deli in Glassboro (South Jersey)

The Tiger's Tale in Skillman (Central Jersey)

Irv's Deli in Neptune City (Jersey Shore)

Milburn Deli in Morris Plains (North Jersey)

