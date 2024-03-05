Top 20 towns in New Jersey with highest tax increases

💲 These are the towns with the biggest property tax increases in New Jersey

💲💲 Some of the biggest increases are in the smallest towns

💲💲💲 Many towns saw school aid cut by Gov. Phil Murphy

New Jersey residents suffer every year with the highest property tax burden in the United States, and we are not in any danger of giving up that dubious distinction.

In total, more than $33 billion were collected in property tax last year, which is an increase of over a billion dollars.

The average property tax bill in New Jersey is now $9,803.

On average, individual property tax bills went up 3.2% in 2023.

However, residents in many New Jersey towns saw much bigger increases.

In 2023, 11 municipalities had double-digit property tax increases with some nearly 10 times the state average.

Scroll down to see if your town made the list of the biggest property tax increases in New Jersey.

Tiny towns, BIG increases

The biggest percentage increases come from two of the smallest municipalities in New Jersey.

With fewer than 700 residents, Burlington County's Washington Township saw property taxes increase a whopping 29.5%. However, with an average property tax of just $3,932 per year, Washington Township residents pay approximately a third of the statewide average for property taxes.

Tiny Tavistock Borough in Camden County is even smaller with just a handful of houses that sit on just 179 acres of land. The borough population is less than 10 people.

Those few homeowners, however, got hit with a 27.4% property tax increase and an average bill of over $38,000.

Shore towns saw some of the biggest increases

Nearly half of the top 20 biggest property tax increases are at the Jersey Shore. Nine towns in Monmouth, Ocean and Cape May County saw property tax increases between 8% and 19%.

Property taxes for Mantoloking Borough in Ocean County now average $23,020 after an increase of 19.1%.

One common factor

While it is not the case in every town that made this list, a loss of school aid is a factor in many of the towns that saw big increases.

Under New Jersey's revised school funding formula, 137 school districts lost money.

Ocean Gate Borough saw a 9.34% reduction in school aid and increased property taxes virtually the same amount.

