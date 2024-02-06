These 5 restaurants in NJ are among most romantic in the U.S.

🍷 OpenTable put out a list of the top 100 most romantic restaurants in the U.S.

🌹 Five of them are in New Jersey

Valentine’s Day is almost here. Do you know where you’re taking your sweetie out for a romantic, candlelit, cozy dinner?

OpenTable analyzed over 12 million diner reviews and metrics to find the top 100 romantic restaurants in the U.S. and five of them are in New Jersey.

But first, let’s see what the online restaurant reservation service company chose at the most romantic spots in our neighboring states, New York and Pennsylvania.

New York

There are five very romantic restaurants in the Empire State, according to OpenTable and not all of them are in the Big Apple.

Club A Steakhouse - Manhattan

One if by Land, Two if by Sea - Manhattan

The River Café – Brookyln

Russell’s Steaks, Chops, and More – Williamsville

TS Steakhouse at Turning Stone – Verona

Pennsylvania

OpenTable also chose five romantic restaurants from the Keystone State for its list.

Altius – Pittsburgh

Belvedere Inn Restaurant and Bar – Lancaster

Josephine’s – Lancaster

Monterey Bay Fish Grotto – Mt. Washington – Pittsburgh

SkyHigh – Philadelphia

New Jersey

While the Garden State has some very beautiful, exquisite, and charming restaurants, five were chosen by OpenTable as the most romantic. Do you agree with their choices?

618 Park Ave, Freehold Township

618 wants to celebrate being named a top 100 most romantic restaurants in the country for 2023. So, from Feb. 6 to Feb. 29, it is offering a special four-course, $99 per person tasting menu, which features some of its classics and new favorite dishes.

The Valentine’s Day 4-Course Dinner for $139 per person also features live music and an optional wine or cocktail pairing for an additional $49. Reservations are encouraged.

Some OpenTable Reviews:

"Great time, great food, great service. Honestly cant think of a single negative about the place. Went for our anniversary but will definitely come back."

"Simply one the best restaurants in NJ and possibly the tri state area. Food is superb as Chef Chris is a culinary Genius! Beyond that, service is impeccable as 618 strives to go above and beyond expectations. Go enjoy as you won’t be disappointed."

"This was our first time there and we are already planning to go back. Food & drinks were great. Ambiance was great. Live music was a bonus!"

"Amazing restaurant with excellent service and a beautiful esthetic. This has become my new favorite spot."

2526 Delsea Dr, Franklinville

“The Franklinville Inn continues to delight patrons with innovative cuisine and exceptional service. With the emphasis on presenting only the freshest seasonal ingredients, skillfully prepared and inventively presented, The Franklinville Inn is the destination of choice for exceptional dining. The elegant design and warm interior create an inviting and intimate atmosphere for you and your guests. Whether you're part of a large group seeking a great place to enjoy an evening of superior cuisine or looking forward to an intimate dinner for two, The Franklinville Inn is certain to please,” according to OpenTable.

What are people saying on OpenTable?

"I Love Stepping Back In Time At Franklinville Inn! And I mean that in a very good way! From the menu offerings, to the drinks, it is a comforting look and feel of a bygone era. So many restaurants have created generic menus that are identical to menus around the the country. And that goes for the decor, too. But the Franklinville Inn has maintained classic seafood and steak offerings and a classic look that evokes warmth and family. I'm glad my girlfriend introduced me to this regional gem!"

"Overall great choice for our romantic night."

"Franklinville Inn is our "date place". They never fail to exceed our expectations in service and quality. Their food is excellent. You definitely get quality."

"Food was exceptional and amazing service. The atmosphere is always welcoming and pleasant. All the staff are friendly and professional. Had a really great time and enjoyed the whole visit."

1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City

Located on the first floor of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Il Mulino New York is a luxurious complement to a night on the town, OpenTable reported.

For over 40 years, Il Mulino New York has prepared one-of-a-kind Abruzzese cuisine.

OpenTable Reviews

"OMG, where do I begin! The service was outstanding, the food delicious and the ambiance inviting! I have been here several times and each time was outstanding!"

"My dinner at Il Mulino was exactly what I expected. Impressive and exceptional. The team of servers were extremely attentive and made sure that our experience was top shelf."

"Wow, what an experience! Everything from the staff, to the different 'tastes' they offer when you are seated to the yummy desserts was terrific. We opted for the price fixe and man, was it good."

"We come to Il Milano every time we visit AC and it NEVER disappoints! Food and service are excellent! If you haven’t been there then you are missing out."

212 Centre St, Beach Haven

If you love everything Victorian, you’ll love The Gables. This historic Victorian inn is open nightly for dinner during the summer season, and Thursday to Sunday from fall to spring.

The Gables offers exclusively a three-course pre-fix menu starting at $98 per person. The menu changes weekly so you’re sure to try something new every time you come.

“Wear designer socks when dining at The Gables, our Beach Haven, NJ restaurant. They may well be knocked off by the imaginative fare at our 2007-08 Zagat rated 26 “Exceptional to Perfection,” OpenTable said.

OpenTable Reviews

"Wonderful in all ways. Romantic festive atmosphere. The food gets better and better every year. Gourmet cuisine artfully prepared and meticulously presented."

"Beautiful place with excellent staff and food! We had a great time and truly enjoyed the whole experience!"

"Lovely building, beautifully decorated, serving delicious food with attentive service. Outstanding."

"Very beautiful romantic experience for our 29th wedding anniversary. The owners and the staff were extremely friendly and attentive. The ambiance was breathtaking between the decor the fireplace the candles and all the flower plants. Would highly recommend."

801 Washington St, Cape May

Built in 1840, this former Cape May plantation house is now home to the Washington Inn and Wine Bar.

“The Craig Family has carefully preserved the beauty and essence of the distinctive treasure without undertaking major alterations to its original form. The Inn’s welcoming façade overlooks tree-lined Washington Street in the seaside community’s historic district,” OpenTable said.

The Washington Inn has six unique dining areas including a summer patio and cozy fireside tables. The ambience is said to be very romantic with an easy-going elegance and an enticing menu.

OpenTable Reviews

"Always a fantastic experience. The ambience is excellent, waitstaff, always friendly. Most importantly, the food is beautifully prepared and presented from beginning to end. You can’t go wrong at the Washington Inn."

"Outstanding ambiance, service was exceptional. The food was timed perfectly between cocktails and appetizers. The octopus appetizer was outstanding. The crab cake and salmon entrees were cooked perfectly. The temperature of the entrees were perfect. If your ever in the Cape May area, this restaurant is a perfect choice."

"Everything was perfect from the classiness of the restaurant to the outstanding quality of the food."

"The Washington Inn has never failed us as place to have an enjoyable dinner out. Attentive staff, excellent food, reasonably priced, lovely ambience."

Dial up the romance with some of these OpenTable suggestions, and more.

