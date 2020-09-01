Toms River’s Todd Frazier comes back to the Mets

The pride of Toms River, Todd Frazier, is coming back to the Mets after being traded from the Texas Rangers in an MLB deadline deal. The “Toddfather”, who will always be a Jersey legend for his role on the 1998 “Beasts of the East” Toms River Little League World Series champions, left the Mets after last season and signed a one year deal with Texas. The two time All-Star (with Cincinnati) has also played for the White Sox and Yankees. In exchange for Frazier, the Mets will be sending the ubiquitous “player to be named later” to the Rangers. As quoted on MLB.com, Mets’ general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said, “ we also wanted to show this team, and show this market, that we are far from quitting on the season.” In his previous stint with the Mets, Frazier hit 39 home runs and drove in 126 runs over two seasons.

According to MLB.com: Van Wagenen said he envisions Frazier serving as a reserve who is capable of pinch-hitting against lefty relievers, as well as starting on occasion at first base, third base or designated hitter. The GM also went out of his way to praise Frazier’s reputation as a popular teammate.

“He’s always welcome here in the clubhouse,” Mets first baseman Pete Alonso said of Frazier.

In the championship game of the 1998 Little League World Series, Frazier went 4-4 with a home run and was the winning pitcher. He went on to star at Rutgers before being drafted by the Cincinnati Reds 34th overall; his best season was probably in 2016 with the Chicago White Sox when he hit 40 homers and drove in 98 runs. He, his wife, and children still live in Toms River.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.