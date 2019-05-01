Undercover cop struck by car, sending him onto hood in Toms River

LAKEWOOD — An undercover Toms River police officer was struck by a car as he approached the vehicle to speak with the driver late Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The car accelerated and struck the officer, sending him onto the hood and into the windshield of the car, in the parking lot of the Seagull Square shopping plaza on Route 9 in Lakewood around 5:20 p.m., according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina.

The officer, who was working undercover on a narcotics case, was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River for treatment of his injuries, according to Messina, who said the driver was charged. Messina did not disclose the charges and said additional information would be released on Wednesday.

A photo posted by the Lakewood Scoop showed two people lying on the ground at the shopping center. Other photos and video showed a response from both Lakewood and Toms River police.

