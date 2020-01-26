Toms River police say teen dies trying to cross Route 37

TOMS RIVER — A 17-year-old boy was struck and killed crossing Route 37 early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the teen was leaving work just after 3 a.m., when he tried to cross the highway in the eastbound lanes just beyond the intersection with Route 166. He was struck by a vehicle driven by 46-year-old Mark Roma, a township resident.

Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina did not reveal the identity of the deceased but said he was from the Bayville section of Berkeley Township.

Central Regional school district superintendent Tom Parlapanides told New Jersey 101.5 the teen was a student in his district.

The teen was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he died.

Messina said speed was not a factor in the crash and there were no signs of driver impairment.

Police said witnesses told them that the teen was wearing dark colored clothing, when he entered the road about 60-feet from a crosswalk while a "no pedestrian" crossing signal was lit up.

Route 37 eastbound was closed for about three hours for an investigation.

"We will have our Crisis Team ready tomorrow and as needed to make sure all the needs of the students and teachers are met. It is a real tragedy and can't imagine what the family is going through. The entire Central Regional family wishes their condolences and prayers to the family," Parlapanides said.

Messina said the department's thoughts are with all involved.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5