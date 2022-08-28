TOMS RIVER — One man is dead and another is in critical condition after an early morning shooting at a shopping center Saturday.

According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, gunfire erupted around 1:20 a.m. at the shopping center on the 1700 block of Hooper Avenue. Toms River police arrived soon after and found three victims near the Top Tier Hookah Lounge within the plaza.

One 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene while another man of the same age was taken to the hospital. He is in critical but stable condition, authorities said. The third victim, a 25-year-old man, was treated and released at the scene.

NBC 10 Philadelphia reported that a window was blown out in the shooting. Detectives were reportedly seen placing dozens of evidence markers in the parking lot outside the lounge.

Officials said there is no danger to the public and an investigation is ongoing. The victims have not yet been identified.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

