Toms River Man Accused of Showing Child Sex Abuse Online

A 67-year-old southern New Jersey man has been accused of sexually abusing a 14-month-old boy and streaming footage of the assault over the Internet.

Rodford Brindley Jr. of Toms River was charged Wednesday with sexual exploitation of a child and was due to appear in U.S. District Court in Trenton later in the day. An after-hours message left for his attorney was not immediately returned.

Federal prosecutors in New Jersey say law enforcement authorities in Ohio had engaged in online chats with Brindley as part of an investigation they were conducting.

During a chat last month, they say Brindley began sexually assaulting the toddler and used a webcam to record it and stream it over the Internet.

Brindley faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

