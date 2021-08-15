Toms River makes Little League World Series, thanks to a Frazier

TOMS RIVER — It’s a full circle moment in Ocean County. Toms River East Little League has clinched a spot in the Little League World Series — in large part thanks to Carson Frazier, nephew of pro ball player, Todd Frazier.

“Down to their last strike are you kidding me? Kids got ice in his veins. Back to Williamsport babyyyyyy,” Frazier, who just returned from winning an Olympic silver medal with Team USA in Tokyo, wrote on Instagram.

He added that he is “so beyond proud” of his 12-year-old relative.

Carson Frazier hit a bases-clearing double in New Jersey’s 6-3 win over Delaware on Friday, sending Toms River East to Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the first time in more than 20 years.

What makes the hometown moment even more exciting is that the elder Frazier won the Little League World Series with Toms River East in 1998.

The team fell two wins short of repeating as LLWS champions in 1999.

This year's Little League World Series only involves teams from the United States, as the COVID-19 pandemic has kept international teams out of contention.

Instead of the usual four U.S. spots, two teams from each of the eight regions are filling out the 16-team tournament.

When Todd Frazier won the 2015 MLB Home Run Derby, it was his older brother, Charlie — who is also Carson’s dad — who pitched to him.

Charlie Frazier was drafted by the Florida Marlins in 1999 and played for their minor league affiliates through 2005.

A third Frazier brother, Jeff, also briefly played professionally for the Detroit Tigers.

Todd Frazier has played for the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, New York Mets, and Pittsburgh Pirates, before becoming a free agent this year.

Toms River East wound up losing the Mid-Atlantic Region Championship on Saturday 10-3 to Pennsylvania in the region final in Connecticut, which under this year's structure impacts tournament seeding.

Toms River will next face Nebraska in Williamsport on Thursday.

With previous reporting by Matt Manley