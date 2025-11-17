Toms River cop resigns in November 2025 plea deal after smashing door and threatening ex (Ocean County Sheriff's Office, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

🚔 Off-duty Toms River officer pleaded guilty to several charges after a violent home encounter in Ocean County.

⚖️ The 32-year-old must resign, faces a jail-probation sentence, and is banned from future public employment in NJ.

📝 Rebecca Sayegh had filed a sexual harassment lawsuit that was dismissed earlier this year due to the statute of limitations.

A Toms River police officer has taken a plea deal after being busted for smashing her ex’s front door and threatening two people, months earlier in Ocean County.

Rebecca Sayegh, also a Toms River resident, was off-duty when Berkeley Township Police responded to a residential disturbance on a Friday night in April.

Rebecca Sayegh has resigned as a Toms River police officer as part of a plea deal (trpolice.org) Rebecca Sayegh has resigned as a Toms River police officer as part of a plea deal (trpolice.org) loading...

Off-duty incident in Berkeley Township leads to criminal charges

She was accused of doing about $2,500 in damages — by smashing the door and scratching the hood of a car parked in the home’s driveway.

Sayegh was originally charged with home invasion burglary, terroristic threats, resisting arrest and two counts each of assault and criminal mischief.

On Monday, the 32-year-old Sayegh pleaded guilty to burglary, criminal mischief, and simple assault.

Sayegh was required to resign as a Toms River police officer effective Monday and has been banned from any future public employment in New Jersey, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

Her sentencing was set for Jan. 16, 2026.

The state also planned on seeking a term of 180 days in Ocean County Jail as a condition of probation, no contact with the victims and restitution.

Ocean County (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) An Ocean County plea deal is entered in 2025 (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Previous sexual-harassment lawsuit involving TRPD dismissed

Sayegh had been suing several superior colleagues for sexual harassment until the lawsuit was dismissed by a judge two weeks before the April incident.

The lawsuit said that the harassment included a traumatic incident after a charitable golf outing in 2022.

An order for the lawsuit’s dismissal was granted by Superior Court Judge Robert Brenner, who agreed with defense attorneys that all the claims were barred by the two-year statute of limitations, under state discrimination law.

Sayegh was previously commended by Toms River township, for saving a homeowner and pets from a house fire in 2021.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance. Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff