Tommy’s Tavern & Tap finally opening in Cherry Hill this week

It’s been talked about for some time now. Even last year people were anticipating the 9th New Jersey location of a tasty and growing chain.

On Wednesday, March 27 Tommy’s Tavern & Tap finally opens its doors in Cherry Hill where the old Houlihan’s used to be. Houlihan’s was a chain that fell on hard times and suffered a number of New Jersey closings so abrupt they even caught employees totally off guard.

The new place, Tommy’s, is raved about in other parts of the state. They have locations in Sea Bright, Freehold, Clifton, Bridgewater, Princeton, Edison, Morris Plains and Mount Laurel.

It’s a growing chain and their hard work is paying off, which is referred to in their website,

I grew up learning many old school values which have guided me my entire life...values like 'always work hard,' 'never cut corners,' 'always do your best,' and 'keep your word.' Today these values help guide our family owned business...and I passionately believe in passing along these values to my children and grandchildren.

Tommy’s is known for wings, burgers, sandwiches, pizza and sushi, but it’s the small plates on the menu that I’m eyeing up.

Things like Tap House Meatballs all beef mix served with ricotta, pecorino & house made marinara.

Or how about Hand Tied Burrata Cheese served over heirloom tomatoes with pickled onion, fresh basil, balsamic reduction & extra virgin olive oil.

Look for Tommy’s Tavern & Tap at 2050 Route 70 inside the Market Place at Garden State Park shopping complex.

