Tommy DeVito vs. Eli Manning: Throwing dough at NJ pizzeria

Not only has Tommy DeVito shown that he can throw touchdowns in games, but he has now shown that he can throw dough and make an incredible pizza!

The New York Giants quarterback, who led his team to wins over Washington, New England, and the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football, made an appearance at Coniglio's Old Fashioned Pizza in Morristown in a charity event to raise over 10,000 dollars for battered women and homeless veterans through the Knights Of Columbus 359 council.

Tommy DeVito at Conigliois Old Fashioned Pizza in Morristown. (Townsquare Media) Tommy DeVito at Conigliois Old Fashioned Pizza in Morristown. (Townsquare Media) loading...

Owner Nino Coniglio rated Devito's dough-throwing prowess.

"Tommy has a real knack for pizza. He was able to legitimately launch a pizza into the oven without issue, which I mean, to my knowledge is his first time, which is a very rare thing. And his father Tommy Sr. was an absolute gentleman. I mean, what a great guy. old school."

It was Coniglio who once showed Giants legend Eli Manning how to throw dough:

Which Giants quarterback did it better?

"It kind of kills me to say but I think it was Tommy,"Coniglio said. "I mean, Eli was great. Don't get me wrong, r throwing it, but Tommy had, there was a balance to it that, you know, I've taught a lot of people a lot of different things. Like he just had a bout to it from from the first try where it was like definitely a knack."

It was at Coniglios where Devito appeared free of charge lase December after a misunderstanding between his agent and the pizzeria. All was forgiven then and the bond is even stronger now.

"I don't think it ever had anything to do with Tommy," says Coniglio "Tommy, I think he's just trying to, work hard, do his thing and everything. He didn't have anything to do with the BS that transpired, and then he came out and made 100%."

