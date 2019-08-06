Tomatoes don’t belong in the fridge!

Seriously. It's really the worst thing you can do. Other than heirloom, or garden tomatoes that you grow yourself or pick up from a local Jersey farm, most supermarket tomatoes lack taste.

So if you're lucky enough to have a garden or have a local farm near you, or on your way home, don't ruin it by putting it in the fridge. But what do you do if you've only eaten a few slices and have leftover tomato? Easy. Calzone. Really. Happened to me the other night. I only have a pic of the finished product, but it was really easy to make and I can walk you thru it.

Photo: Bill Spadea

1. Get some dough at your local grocery store, pizza dough, 18 inch pie. Make sure it comes to room temp before you stretch it out. A little bit of olive oil and spread the dough as best you can over a baking sheet. Add a sprinkle of garlic powder, rosemary, thyme, red pepper flakes and S&P.

2. Heat some olive oil in a frying pan and throw in the leftover tomato. Dice it first! Small pieces. Then add in some diced onion, about the same amount to match the tomato. Add the same spices as the dough. Cook until the onions are soft and translucent. Low heat.

3. Time to add the meat. I love to clean out the fridge, especially with lunch meat and pretty much any kind of dried sausage/pepperoni/salami. Had a small amount of a dried salami crusted with black pepper and a couple slices of ham left over from the week. Cut 'em up and add the pieces to the mix of tomatoes and onions. Cook for a couple minutes and then add a few cloves of chopped garlic. Don't burn the garlic!

4. Preheat the oven to 450/475. Then spread cheese, whatever you have. I had a half pound of muenster left over. Spread the cheese over the seasoned dough, then add the meat mixture. Spread as evenly as you can and roll up the dough. Put it in the oven for about 5-6 minutes on the high temp then lower to 350/75 for another 5-6 to make sure the dough is cooked.

5. Let it rest of a couple minutes on the sheet after removing from the oven. Slice and enjoy!

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: