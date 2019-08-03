Tom Brady spotted house hunting in New Jersey

New England Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady, his model wife Giselle Bundchen and their kids may be moving to the great state of New Jersey. The Patch is reporting that they were house hunting up in Bergen County recently.

They already own a place in New York City (a posh five-bedroom home on the 12th floor of a building in Tribeca), but, the New York Post said they also want a home in the suburbs, close to the city, with much more outdoor space for their kids to play and their dogs to run around.

They looked in Alpine, where the homes are huge. Apparently, it's one of the most expensive places to live in the U.S. Other stars live or have lived there, including Chris Rock and Tracy Morgan.

Tom and Giselle also looked in Greenich, Connecticut, another ritzy area, so who knows where they'll eventually settle.