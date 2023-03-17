JERSEY CITY – A toddler was found wandering around a busy intersection alone Thursday afternoon.

A witness flagged down a Jersey City police officer about a 3-year-old boy alone in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Virginia Avenue. Officers took him to a hospital to be checked out although he appeared to be in good health, according to police spokeswoman Kim Scalcione.

The Jersey Journal reported that he had not been reported missing and police checked with nearby schools and childcare centers trying to find his parents.

His mother contacted police to report him missing, according to the Jersey Journal.

Scalcione said no charges have been filed.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

