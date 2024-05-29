Toddler found floating unconscious in South Plainfield, NJ pool

⭕ CPR was administered to the boy

⭕ The toddler remained hospitalized Wednesday afternoon

SOUTH PLAINFIELD — A 2-year-old found floating in a residential swimming pool Saturday evening remains hospitalized.

First responders were called to the home around 7:35 p.m. and were told the boy was not breathing, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. CPR was administered and the toddler was taken to JFK University Medical Center Hospital.

He remained in critical condition Wednesday afternoon.

Ciccone did not disclose the child's identity or other information.

Elsewhere this weekend, a 4-year-old drowned in a North Brunswick home pool. The boy was found not breathing Saturday night and taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

The complete list of names for the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

POP QUIZ: Can you guess these NJ landmarks from Google Earth images? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow