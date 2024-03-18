NJ toddler hospitalized after falling out of 2nd story window

🚨The toddler's mother carried him to a police station after he fell

🚨The child was in stable condition as of Monday morning

🚨Newark has an ordinance requiring window guards to be installed

NEWARK — A toddler is recovering from a fall from a second-floor window Sunday evening after his mother carried him to a police station.

Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said the mom brought the 2-year-old boy to the city's 4th precinct station around 7:25 p.m. looking for help. She said the child was at a home on the 100 block of 16th Avenue when he fell.

Police transported the child to University Hospital where he was in stable condition as of Monday morning, according to Fragé.

The circumstances of the fall were not disclosed.

Window guards are required in Newark and statewide

The Newark City Council in 2023 approved an ordinance requiring landlords with tenants below the age of 10 to install window guards. Tenants may also request their landlord install the guards without providing a reason.

Violators could be fined up to $1,000, sentenced to 90 days in jail, or both.

Fragé did not disclose if the window in Sunday night's fall was in violation of Newark's ordinance.

State law already requires the guards to be installed. Landlords may charge tenants a maximum of $20 for each guard installed. The law does not apply to seasonal rentals.

Virteeka Sinha, an assistant professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and a pediatric emergency physician at University Hospital, wrote in a 2022 report that 30 children were examined in the hostpital's ER over a four-year period.

Most of the injured children were around 4-and-a-half years old. Most injuries occurred in the head and neck region. Injuries included but were not limited to bleeding in the brain, liver injuries, fractures to the skull, arms and legs, according to Sinha.

