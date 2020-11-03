Toddler, 2 adults die in Vineland crash

VINELAND — A young boy has died from injuries suffered in a crash that also killed a South Jersey couple and critically injured three other people, including another child.

The crash in Vineland occurred around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, when a driver went through a stop sign and collided with a vehicle driven by Ivan Garcia-Ruiz, 30, of Bridgeton, authorities said.

Garcia-Ruiz and his front-seat passenger, Elisa Perez-Hernandez, 32, also of Bridgeton, were pronounced dead at the scene. A 5-year-old girl and a year-old boy, who were both sitting in the back of the vehicle, were critically injured,

The boy died from his injuries on Monday, authorities said, while the girl remains hospitalized. Their names have not been released, and authorities have not said whether any of the four were related.

A GoFundMe page created to help with funeral expenses identified the boy as Ivan Garcia-Perez Jr.

The 36-year-old driver of the other vehicle and his 21-year-old passenger, both Vineland residents, suffered undisclosed injuries and remain hospitalized. Their names have not been released.

No charges have been filed so far, but authorities said the crash remains under investigation.

