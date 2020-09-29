Today is National Coffee Day and while many places are celebrating by giving away free coffee. Among them are:

Booskerdoo: Get a free drip coffee, any size, when you simply order a pastry.

Dunkin: Simple, just make a purchase and you'll get a free medium hot or iced coffee.

QuickChek: Free 20 oz. hot or iced coffee when you download their app and register for an account.

Speedway: Free 16 oz. hot coffee from 6am to 6pm, limit to one per customer.

Starbucks: Order a grande or larger handcrafted beverage and get a free drink offer loaded to your account.

Wawa: Free coffee for Wawa Rewards Members.

Free coffee is always great, but is it the necessarily the best coffee in New Jersey?

As the former owner of two coffee shops in New Jersey, The Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, and Coffee Dot Comedy, an internet cafe/comedy club in Sea Isle City, I know that a great cup of coffee is one that keeps the customers talking about it. I always looked forward to hearing people say how much they looked forward to a cup when they arrived at the shore.

So I polled my listeners on my social media and here's what they're talking about.

