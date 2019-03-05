To find out who influences policy in New Jersey, follow the money

Almost $90 million was spent by lobbyists in New Jersey last year, according to the Election Law Enforcement Commission . The top special interest categories for spending on lobbying were in Energy, Hospital, Insurance, and Transportation.

According to NJSpotlight , spending on marijuana lobbying saw one of the biggest increases jumping 313% to $1,365,362. That was lobbying on both the pro and con positions. Firms hoping to install wind turbines off the New Jersey coast also fueled a big increase in 2018, rising 234%. In terms of dollars spent, the pro and con regarding ratepayer subsidies to keep nuclear plants open topped $5 million, which was about the same has the year before.

Believe it or not, overall spending dropped about 2.5% from 2017 to 2018 according to ELEC. Jeff Brindle, ELEC’s Executive Director, says, “Lobbying is a vital and fundamental part of democracy."

