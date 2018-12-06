Time to speak comedy!

There's a lot happening this winter on the comedy stage! Get ready for our #SpeakingComedy series coming to a club near you!

Starting in Princeton at Catch A Rising Star on Friday, December 14th then moving to Northeast Philly at the Comedy Cabaret for a show on Saturday, January 5th, then back to South Jersey for a show in Glassboro on February 9th.

Then you have your opportunity to join me, Jessica Gibson and Jay Black on stage as a feature comic for our next show! We're holding an open mic contest on Wednesday, February 13th at the Comedy Cove in Springfield. The winner will perform with us for our scheduled shows on Friday and Saturday Feb 21 & 22!

Send a note to JessicaNuttMedia@gmail.com if you want to be considered for the contest!

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: