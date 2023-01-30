Time to learn how to save a life in New Jersey

Greater Somerset County is holding lifeguard and CPR training again this winter. The American Red Cross just held its first round this past weekend.

If you missed it, not to worry. They're doing it again in a little more than a month.

Greater Somerset County YMCA is holding its next American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification Courses on March 3 to March 5.

Adobe Stock Adobe Stock loading...

It seems every year we hear the tragic stories of drownings at our beaches, in our lakes, rivers, bays and backyard pools. In an effort to increase water safety in the community.

Participants can expect to gain knowledge and learn the skills to perform water rescues, as well as prevent and respond to aquatic emergencies.

In getting certified, participants can give back to their community while learning lifelong lessons in leadership, responsibility, and maturity.

The Greater Somerset County YMCA is always looking for and training lifeguards to provide a safe aquatic experience for everyone. Lifeguards gain the knowledge and learn the skills to perform water rescues and prevent and respond to aquatic emergencies.

Upon successful completion, participants will receive American Red Cross Lifeguarding, First Aid, and CPR/AED for the professional rescuer certificates.

Adobe Stock Adobe Stock loading...

Participants must be 15 by the end of the course and must pass the pretest before taking the course. To meet pretest requirements, participants must swim 300 yards continuously. Breaststroke and freestyle are the only strokes allowed. To learn additional requirements and to register, please visit https://www.gscymca.org/.

Instruction will be offered at Somerville YMCA on March 3-5.

After certification, there are many aquatics job opportunities available at GSCYMCA. YMCA career benefits include flexible hours, free membership, competitive salary, flexible shifts, leadership development, and yearlong employment. The Y offers payment plans and other incentives if hired. There are other CPR and lifeguard courses offered around the state.

It's a great opportunity to learn a life-long life skill.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)