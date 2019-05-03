Time to honor fallen cops — #BlueFriday

"We ride for those who died."

That's the slogan for the Police Unity Tour , which kicks off again next week.

Starting in 1997 in Florham Park, NJ and going strong every year following, cops set out on a four day trek to the Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington DC. In '97, there were 18 riders, and now more than 2,500 riders take part each riding for an officer who lost their life in the line of duty.

In addition to the ride, the group raises money for the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund. They raised an astounding $23 million over the past 22 years!

This #BlueFriday, we're recognizing the brave heroes of the Old Bridge PD who will be riding for their fallen brothers. On a related note, The Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police Patrick Callahan joined me on the morning show to discuss the anniversary of fallen NJSP hero Werner Foerster . Trooper Foerster served for three years and was 34 years old when his watch ended on May 2nd 1973. Joanne Chesimard was one of three people involved; one suspect was killed and two survivors convicted of his murder. She was sentenced, but then escaped from a New Jersey prison and remains at large in Cuba as a fugitive.

Normalizing relations with the communist nation while they harbor a cop killer is wrong and should have been more carefully thought through. Cops deserve better treatment from our elected officials.

We'll have a special show when the ride kicks off next Thursday May 9th.

Nominate a #BlueFriday Honoree Help us honor NJ's top police officers that go above and beyond the call of duty for #BlueFriday. Fill out the quick form and let us know who we should honor. Police Officer's Name and Title/Rank *

Police Unit Location *

Tell us a little about the officer and why they should be highlighted *

Your Name * First Last

Your Contact Email *

Your Contact Phone # *

Captcha

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: