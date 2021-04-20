Parents, protect your kids from horrific April 24 TikTok ‘rape’ trend

Trends and challenges on social media are not new. Some of them were stupid, like planking. Others were potentially dangerous, the Tide Pod Challenge for example. The Tik Tok trend planned for April 24, 2021, is no joke. It's disgusting, and you need to shield your children from it.

Warning: What you are about to read is disturbing.

Users of the popular video app TikTok are saying a group of men declared April 24, 2021, a “national day” for carrying out sexual assault and rape.

While some are shrugging this off as a joke, sexual assault and rape is not a joke.

Here's one TikTok warning video that has gone viral. The abbreviation "TW" stands for "trigger warning." "SA" is for sexual assault.

I don't agree with everything that TikTok user said, but the social media space can be a scary place. I would like to think that no right-minded person would ever participate in such a deplorable "day of celebration," but how can we be sure? Other warnings have been posted on other platforms like Twitter.

If you see an offensive video, please report it! To do that:

Click on the white arrow on the right side of the video.

Tap the icon with a symbol of a flag that says “report”

Choose the best reason from the list provided.

LOOK: The Most Famous Actor Born Every Year