Ticks already out of control in NJ — Here’s how to prevent them

There is always one thing to be serious about when the seasons change in New Jersey, and now that spring is in motion that one thing is ticks.

There’s nothing worse than ending a beautiful day outside and discovering ticks on your body. Not only are the critters disgusting, but they can be a serious health risk depending on who gets bitten, how, what type of tick bite it is, and what the pesky insect is carrying.

In addition to these ticks, there are plenty of other insects that have surfaced on the NJ radar that can also be problematic if you’re the victim of a bite. So here’s what you need to know in order to stay safe around ticks.

The first thing to take note of is that it’s supposed to rain a lot this spring. That means ticks will be out to play.

New Jersey is known to have the highest number of cases of Lyme disease each year, so it’s important to pay attention to the weather before heading outside.

At the end of the day, however, a tick can always sneak up on you, so it’s important to take precautionary measures against them if you can.

Make sure to use anti-tick repellent if going outside, which you can find at most pharmacies or grocery stores. You also may want to consider a chemical lawn treatment and frequent landscaping to ensure your grass is neat.

This may seem obvious, but you wouldn’t believe how many people fail to follow this simple rule: When traveling through heavily wooded areas during tick season, cover up! I'm talking long pants, socks, tucked in shirts, long sleeves, etc. It won’t make tick bites impossible but it will surely go a long way in avoiding them.

You wouldn’t believe how many parents have found ticks on their kids (and themselves) because of hiking and playing in the woods in shorts, tank tops and sandals.

Finally, and again, it sounds obvious, but if you spot any wild animals in your backyard, leave them be. Remember, if they’re digging their nose through a grass patch full of ticks, they will most likely kill them.

While these preventative measures have high success rates, there is always that unlucky person who ends up with a tick bite. If this happens to you or someone in your family, be sure to get medical treatment immediately to prevent any sort of illness or disease that could arise as a result.

