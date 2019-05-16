Thursday NJ weather: Showers give way to more sunshine

The weekend is fast approaching. And there's still a lot to like about our weather outlook, with temperatures at-or-above normal and no total washout days. However, the forecast for the weekend gets particularly tricky, as a lifting warm front just complicates everything .

As expected, we're waking up to some showers on this Thursday morning . Flip on the windshield wipers, be careful on the wet roads, and you'll be fine. I'm still confident that we'll dry out by late morning, with a pleasant mix of sun and clouds into Thursday afternoon . That's not exactly a slam dunk forecast though, as both the HRRR and high-resolution NAM short-range models paint at least an isolated shower or sprinkle lingering past 10 a.m.

For Thursday's temperature forecast, I basically went with a "persistence plus one" forecast — I took Wednesday's actual high temperatures and added a degree or two. So yes, it's going to feel very similar, with temperatures very close to normal for mid-May.

Thursday night should remain quiet and comfortable, with partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid 50s.

Some changes are ahead for Friday , as our weather turns warmer, noticeably more humid, and a bit unsettled too. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible at any given time throughout the day. While I can't pinpoint the timing and geography of this storm system, I can tell you that it's not going to turn into one of those damp, dreary, persistent rain kind of days. In fact, amidst the occasional raindrops, high temps will make a run for the mid to upper 70s.

Into the weekend we go, and on Saturday we'll find ourselves under the influence of a weak cold front. That's actually a good thing, as it will keep dry air and partial sunshine over New Jersey. I would not call it a zero percent chance of a shower on Saturday, but the threat is so low I've opted to leave it out of my on-air forecast. High temperatures for Saturday afternoon should be in the seasonable lower 70s. Excellent.

Our latest forecast for Sunday represents a pretty significant shift to what I've been calling so far this week. It looks like all/most of New Jersey will end up on the warm side of a warm front. That's going to lead to almost-hot temperatures in the lower to mid 80s for most of the state! Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and I can't rule out a few rain showers with that front in the vicinity.

The wetter day actually looks to be Monday , with a period of rain probable. Again, not a washout — high temps should hold in the lower 80s for most.

The forecast for midweek will be highly dependent on how the weekend shapes up. For now, I'm likely a slight cooldown for Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky.

