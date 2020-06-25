Thursday NJ weather: Coolest day of the week, with some clouds and showers

The Bottom Line

It's going to be a "different" weather day, compared to the rest of the week. A surface boundary draped over New Jersey and a storm system passing to the south will lead to increased cloud cover and thunderstorm chances. Plus, we get to enjoy two days of relatively low humidity. The weekend is looking steamy and unsettled.

Thursday

It is a comfortable morning across most of New Jersey, with temperatures mainly in the 60s. (50s in Sussex/Warren/Morris, 70s along the immediate coast.) It will actually be our coolest day of the week, relatively speaking, with high temperatures in the seasonable lower to mid 80s.

A boundary splits the state in two, which means areas north and west of the NJ Turnpike will stay mostly to partly sunny. To the south and east, skies will be mostly to partly cloudy.

In addition, some forecast model guidance shows a round of widely scattered showers and thunderstorms popping up starting around 3 p.m. Storms are not a "slam dunk" guarantee. But if you do see a cell, it will probably produce some brief, but locally heavy, rainfall.

Showers may linger into Thursday evening. Then skies clear, setting the stage for another comfortable night with lows int he 60s.

Friday

I've been calling it the "weather winner of the week," and I'm sticking to it! Mostly sunny, warm, and still not that humid. The chance for a popup thunderstorm is not zero, but it's close enough to not even mention on-air. High temperatures will be summery, in the mid 80s.

Saturday

Our weather will turn hotter and more humid again over the weekend. It will also turn more unsettled, with a few storm systems passing by — showers are possible Saturday morning in North Jersey, then we'll see a better chance of thunderstorms starting late afternoon. Otherwise, Saturday looks mostly cloudy and breezy, with high temperatures popping to near 90 degrees (away from the Jersey Shore).

Sunday

Steamy, as high temps again spike to about 90. Partly sunny skies, with spotty showers — it now looks like the drier day of the weekend.

Monday

Still hot, but humidity dials back again. Skies become sunny, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Great day for a birthday, if I do say so myself.

The Extended Forecast

Not much to talk about, really, as very warm temperatures continue to close out June and begin July. Near 90 on Tuesday, sliding back to the mid 80s on Wednesday. No significant storm systems on the horizon through July 4th, although we're always watching for spotty diurnal air mass thunderstorms.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.