Throwback blue NJ license plates? Count me in (Opinion)

On my 18th birthday, my mother gifted me with a vanity license plate. I'm not going to tell you what it says although you could probably figure it out. When it came it was blue with yellow letters and looked so great on my cars that I still have them.

Now I hear that the state of New Jersey is bringing back those "throwback" plates that were produced from the late 1970s through the early 1990s. As a fan of the "throwback," I couldn't be happier.

Frankly, I always found the yellow plates with the black letters and numbers rather boring. The blue and yellow are more colorful and better to look at. But to get one is going to cost you. Drivers would have to pay $50 just to secure the plate then $10 per year to renew it.

There are some conditions.

"Design and production of the throwback plates wouldn't even have to begin until New Jersey receives a minimum of 500 applications for the plates, and the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission would be allowed to pull the plug on the idea if the average cost per plate exceeds $50 in two consecutive fiscal years," according to New Jersey 101.5's recent news story.

I don't think there will be a problem. People love the throwback no matter what it is. Who knows? Maybe license plate guy Joe Rubeck will add it to his collection that he brings to the Giants games. Maybe they'll help the Giants win. As if anything could.

Getty Images

Not for nuthin', but when the blue plates were out and about, the G-Men consistently went to the playoffs and won two Super Bowls. Now not so much.

