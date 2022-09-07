Three can’t miss September food events in NJ

We’re a bunch of foodies here in New Jersey. It’s gotten to the point where there’s absolutely no season that doesn’t call for some fantastic food festival.

However, the best ones are outdoor festivals, where the sense of fun and camaraderie is in the air. Plus, who wants to see summer end?

September is the perfect time of year to engage in some outdoor activities. It’s usually not too hot outside, allowing for some gorgeous end-of-summer nights spent entirely outside.

I tend to eat outdoors a lot in the month of September in order to savor up all the last bits of summer.

If you are the same way but maybe looking for a new place to eat outdoors this month, you’re in luck.

Here are some of the best food events coming up this month in and around New Jersey.

Not only will you be tasting some of New Jersey’s famous food and wines, but you’ll get to extend summer for just a little longer.

Feast of San Gennaro, Spuntino Wine Bar & Tapas

Throughout the entire month of September, Spuntino Wine Bar and Tapas holds their Feast of San Gennaro which originated in Naples, Italy. The feast is a representation of good fortune and is a great way to kick off the start of a new school or work year. The menu has a ton of special dishes and wines and is $32 a person, which is quite affordable.

Rosé Wine Dinner, La Mer Beachfront Resort

If rosé is your summer drink of choice, you’ll want to head over to La Mer on September 16th for the rosé wine dinner. The dinner is four courses and will include a number of fancier plates such as a honey roasted lamb and marshmallow meringue that will all be perfectly paired with rosé. The tickets are a little pricier at $85 a person but could be a great end-of-summer splurge.

Wine & Pearls, Halifax

This restaurant is located on the waterfront of Hoboken and recently introduced its Wine & Pearls concept, which highlights wines that complement oysters. With each wine ordered comes a different kind of oysters, giving diners a unique eating and drinking experience. The menu will go a little beyond the summer, so give it a try before it’s gone.

