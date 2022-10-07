Threat of violence against Keansburg, NJ cancels game in Asbury Park

The threat of violence against their opponent has forced the cancellation of Asbury Park's Homecoming Game.

The Asbury Park school district said Keansburg informed them the Titans would not play the game at Asbury Park High School after they received "unspecified threats of violence concerning the impending game."

"It is unfortunate that someone is stealing this opportunity from our students. These young people who were impacted by ineligibility earlier in the season have worked hard to get back in a position to participate in sports, so we don’t take this decision lightly," the Asbury Park school district said in a statement.

"Both student and community safety are paramount. While unfortunate, this decision had to be made and is in the best interest of everyone’s safety."

The fate of the game is not clear. Asbury Park said in a statement that Keansburg was forfeiting the game. Keansburg on their district website said they are requesting the game be rescheduled following a full investigation of the threat.

Homecoming activities delayed

Seniors who were to be honored at Friday night's game will instead be recognized during their game with rival Neptune Township on Nov. 19.

The Titans are looking for their first win of the season while the Asbury Park Blue Bishops are 2-2.

Asbury Park forfeited their first game of the season because of what turned out to be a misinterpretation of eligibility rules. Head coach Nick Famularo was ultimately fired after he was found half naked at the Asbury Park football field half naked and with his girlfriend.

