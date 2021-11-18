Asbury Park school board weighs head football coach suspension

ASBURY PARK — The head coach of the Asbury Park High school football team remains sidelined for the next month, as school board members consider his recent, embarrassing run-in with police on school property.

Nick Famularo was said to be half-naked and with a woman when Asbury Park Police responded to a call of a trespassing incident on Nov. 6.

There were no arrests made at the time of the incident, after which Famularo’s girlfriend arrived and took the 26-year-old coach home, police said, as reported by NJ.com.

It was a mess inside the locker room, though, with feces and vomit found shortly after the encounter, as reported by the Asbury Park Press, citing an Asbury Park Schools memo.

The same report said that while the coach "appeared inebriated, an alcohol test was not administered."

The Asbury Park Board of Education agenda for Thursday night’s meeting included the formal appointment of Robert Ward as acting head football coach, effective Nov. 8 through Dec. 15.

That time period continues the Bishops game with Neptune High School on Thanksgiving Day

Paid administrative leave for four staffers, only identified by their employee ID numbers, effective Nov. 8. also was on the schedule.

Those were listed as in effect "pending results of investigation."

In addition to Famularo, Athletic Director Mark Gerbino and two assistant head coaches, Matt Ardizzone and Lamar Davenport, were suspended following the incident, Asbury Park Press reported.

At least two of the staff suspensions were slammed as a "witch hunt" by Asbury Park Education Association President John Napolitani, as reported by the Patch.

Ward would be paid the prorated difference between his current position and that of acting head coach.

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.

Goosebumps and other bodily reactions, explained