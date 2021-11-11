Asbury Park, NJ coach found partly nude with woman, report says

ASBURY PARK — The city’s high school football team is dealing with a shakeup after the head coach was found partially nude on school property with a woman, according to a report.

Nick Famularo was found early Saturday by police responding to a report of trespassing, the Asbury Park Press reported, citing unnamed sources.

Famularo, two assistant coaches and the school district’s athletic director were all suspended with pay as of Monday, according to Asbury Park Education Association President John Napolitani, in the same report.

For Asbury Park's Thanksgiving game vs. Neptune, assistant coach Robert Ward will serve as acting head coach, according to Asbury Park schools spokesperson Chanta Jackson, as reported by Shore Sports Network.

There was no word on Famularo's status as head coach going forward.

He also serves as an assistant wrestling coach for the high school.

With previous reporting by Bob Badders

