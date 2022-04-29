Thousands stolen in 90 seconds: Thieves hit ATM in South Brunswick, NJ

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Police are trying to figure out who pulled a concrete-mounted ATM outside a Route 1 bank early Wednesday morning.

The thieves stole a large amount of cash — and left some behind as well.

Police Lt. Gene Rickle told New Jersey 101.5 that a stolen van pulled up to the drive-thru ATM at the Chase Bank in the Target shopping center around 3:30 a.m. They yanked the ATM from the base and dragged it across the parking lot.

The ATM was found cracked open and "tens of thousands" in cash missing.

Police responded in three minutes. Video shows the thieves were done in 90 seconds and took off in a second vehicle, according to Rickle.

"They actually left a bunch of money behind in the parking lot because they were doing this job in a rush. The people who did it appear to be very organized. They were wearing gloves and masks. They left the stolen van behind and fled in a different vehicle," Rickle said.

Rickle said the FBI has joined the investigation but no arrests have yet been made.

