Thousands raised for toddler of NJ police officer after suicide

Thousands of dollars have been raised to benefit the 15-month-old daughter of a police officer who, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, took his own life Sunday.

Officer Edward Nortrup was a 13-year veteran of the Roselle Park Police Department. He served in the Detective Bureau and had been a member of the Union County Emergency Response Team.

Roselle Park Police and Roselle Park PBA Local 27 have approved a GoFundMe campaign set up to benefit his wife, Esmeira Nortrup and the couple's baby daughter, Evelyn.

Nortrup, of Aberdeen, had been involved in a single-car crash, according to the prosecutor's office. When first responders left the vehicle to get equipment, Nortrup shot himself while still seated inside.

As of Wednesday there have been no further details disclosed as to the circumstances involving the shooting or what may have caused the crash.

A new law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday adds another layer of suicide prevention to law enforcement resource, requiring each officer to undergo an in-service training on suicide prevention once every five years.

As outlined back in November, the training curriculum will address causes, behaviors, warning signs, and risk factors associated with officer suicide.

There also is now a requirement for the reporting of law enforcement officer suicides to the state Attorney General’s Office, in efforts to compile data to support intervention studies.

Visitation hours for Nortrup's family are being held Friday afternoon at Mastapeter Funeral Home in Roselle Park, ahead of a funeral service Saturday morning.

