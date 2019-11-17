Thousands raised for NJ 10-year-old shot during HS football game

A ten-year-old boy remains in critical condition following a shooting that erupted at a high school football playoff game Friday night in Pleasantville.

A GoFundMe page was set up to offset medical expenses for the boy, identified by the organizer, Erica Tennant, as "Micah" who also is known as "Dew," from Atlantic City. By Sunday evening, the fund has raised more than $9,000.

"Micah is in critical condition and will have along road ahead of him," Tennant said in the campaign's description.

The shooting around 8:30 p.m. also wounded a 15-year-old and an adult, police previously said.

According to prosecutors, 31-year-old Alvin Wyatt started shooting at a 27-year-old man at the high school football field during the Pleasantville school's game against Camden.

Police arrested Wyatt after he was pointed out by bystanders.

Prosecutors said four other men tried to make a getaway in the same vehicle and that one threw a gun from the car window as the men entered Atlantic City, where they were arrested.

Wyatt was charged with three counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Michael Mack, 27, Tyrell Dorn, 28, Shahid Dixon, 27 — all of Atlantic City— and Vance Golden, 26, of Pleasantville, were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and certain persons not to posses a weapon. Dixon also was charged with eluding.

The adult victim, Ibn Abdullah, was in stable condition in police custody at the hospital Saturday and was charged with a weapons possession offense.

Among those in the crowd, the sister-in-law of Pleasantville High School coach, Chris Sacco, reacted on social media. Jacqueline Simone wrote on her personal Facebook page that the experience was an "absolute nightmare."

With previous reporting by Sergio Bichao and Dan Alexander

