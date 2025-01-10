This weekend starts with light snow and ends with sunshine for NJ

The Bottom Line

Let's start by recapping the last week of weather across New Jersey. Last Friday, we had a little bit of snow. Temperatures tumbled over the weekend, leading to a more substantial batch of snow on Monday — up to 8 inches accumulated in South Jersey. Then it got really cold. And windy too — Thursday's top gust was a ferocious 57 mph.

We finally have some improvements ahead, in the form of calmer winds and warmer temperatures. (Note: I'm not saying warm, just warmer.)

But there is one important stumbling block. A storm system will pass to our south early Saturday. That storm is responsible for winter storm warnings as far south as Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia.

Weather warnings and advisories cross south of New Jersey, into the Southern Plains and Southeast U.S. states. (Tropical Tidbits)

Here in New Jersey, we will see minor wintry impacts to start the weekend. Light snow will bring a few hours of slippery roads and low visibility, along with light accumulations.

Saturday morning's wintry weather will be low impact. (Hence, I have opted for no official snowfall forecast map.) But importantly, it is not "no" impact.

Friday

Temperatures Friday morning are in the 20s. Chilly, but already a few degrees warmer than every other morning this week.

High temperatures on Friday will reach about 35 to 40 degrees. Not bad. Especially since the wind will be considerably lighter by the afternoon, sustained about 10 to 15 mph. I would call that a light breeze.

Friday will be chilly, but not nearly as cold and windy as previous days this week. (Accuweather)

Skies will start with sunshine, but clouds will fill in considerably later on. The day looks completely dry.

Friday night will be pretty cloudy. And seasonably cold, with lows in the mid 20s. Any threat of snowflakes will hold off until after Midnight.

Saturday

Here comes more snow! Well, a little bit, at least.

As I mentioned, a storm system passing well south of New Jersey will provide a glancing blow of precipitation Saturday morning. And given our chilly air mass, it will likely fall as all snow here.

First flakes could arrive as early as Midnight, potentially becoming steadier right around daybreak. Light snow will wrap up by late morning, around 10 a.m. Saturday.

While the latest model guidance has ticked the snow total outlook up slightly, I still don't think this will be a big deal. For most of the state, little to no fresh accumulation is expected — maybe a healthy coating to an inch, especially since the ground is cold and sticking will occur immediately.

Along the southern edge of NJ only — Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland counties — I could see up to 2 fresh inches on the ground.

And that is it. Yes, there could be traction and visibility issues Saturday morning. But the overall impact is so miniscule that I opted not to even draw an official snow map.

By far, the biggest snow totals from this winter storm will stay south and west of New Jersey. (Accuweather)

Clouds will slowly part Saturday afternoon. And it might turn a bit breezy after the storm too. High temperatures will pop, to the mid 30s. So with the sun peeking out and above-freezing temperatures, what does stick to the ground Saturday will not be around for long.

Sunday

For the first time in a while, I can say Sunday's forecast reads like a pleasant day. (Keeping in mind it is mid-January, of course.)

Sunny skies. Light winds. Dry weather. And seasonable high temperatures around 40 degrees.

Can't complain too much about that.

On balance, the weekend looks pretty good, beyond Saturday morning's light snow. (Accuweather)

Monday

Monday should fare about the same as Sunday. And if a southwesterly flow really kicks in, I could see thermometers warming into the 40s across the state.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds. And again, winds will remain light.

The Extended Forecast

Quiet, dry weather should continue throughout the workweek. However, another blast of arctic air looks to arrive on Tuesday.

It is conceivable that we face another stretch of blustery, below-freezing days mid-late next week. Blah.

New Jersey's next opportunity for a storm system does not look to be until next weekend. We will fight the "rain vs. snow" and "potential accumulations" battle once it gets a lot closer.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.