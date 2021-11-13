This was Voted New Jersey’s Classic Sandwich ? Fuhgetaboutit!

A recent report came out from delish which listed the classic sandwich to order by state. The article from delish goes on to point out that to get the real feel and culinary experience of a city you should order what that city or state is known for. I agree with that.

og-vision

When I’m in Maine I order a lobster roll at every restaurant doing a taste test to find the ultimate roll. I also tasted the New England clam chowder. Coincidentally, lobster roll was the classic sandwich to order in Maine.

janeff

To the south our friends in Delaware the classic sandwich to order is the Thanksgiving sub that was first introduced 40 years ago at Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop and it’s a favorite of President Biden.

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

In New York pastrami on rye bread is the classic sandwich to order. I’ve done the pastrami taste test in New York and there are deli’s that just know how to do pastrami right and the end result is an enjoyable sandwich.

Credit: bhofack2

In Pennsylvania delish of course says that it’s the Philly cheese steak. There will always be a debate amongst all who enjoy a great cheese steak whether it's Geno’s or Pat’s in Philadelphia that has the best cheese steak. I’ve had both and I have to tell you I like both places and their cheese steak offerings. I’m going to get bad feedback on that non committal choice but so it goes.

bhofack2

Here in New Jersey delish says it’s the Italian sub that is the classic sandwich to order while visiting the Garden State. They singled out Cosmo’s in Hackensack as a great place to get an Italian sub. One of the reasons they picked the Italian sub is because of the vast Italian heritage and population here in New Jersey. I can certainly understand, but the people from Delish aren’t from New Jersey.

Amazon.com

I would have selected pork roll, egg and cheese on a hard roll, I know, I know, some of you say that it's Taylor ham, not pork roll. Whatever you call it you know what I mean, it’s the food that dislocated New Jerseyans have sent to them wherever they are in the world.

Enjoy a classic sandwich and while traveling check out the local fare, most of the time you’ll be pleasantly surprised. Happy eating

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

