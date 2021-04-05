This was New Jersey’s most popular pandemic cocktail

One of the more popular pastimes during the pandemic lockdown was … drinking! Travel site Upgraded Points decided to sift through the numbers and find out what was the most searched for cocktail in each state. It is noteworthy that searches for cocktail recipes nearly doubled from March 2019 to March 2020; people were definitely looking to expand their drinking horizons while being stuck at home. Upgraded Points used information from Google searches to determine what concoction each state was looking for the most.

Apparently New Jerseyans were dreaming of a Caribbean getaway during lockdown, because according to the site, the most popular cocktail in the Garden state was: the pina colada. The rum, coconut, and pineapple libation has its roots in Puerto Rico and its popularity is evidenced by the fact that it was the most searched for cocktail in three states total. In addition to New Jersey, people in Florida and New Mexico also showed an interest in the pina colada.

The overall champ was the mimosa; it was the most searched for drink in six states in all. The champagne/orange juice mixture was tops in Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, and Tennessee. Our neighbors in Pennsylvania searched most for wine coolers, in New York it was the vodka fizz, and in Delaware the Manhattan was tops. The wine cooler was number one in three states, as was the margarita, the mojito, and the white Russian.

So, now that restrictions are being eased and cocktail parties don’t have to be held over Zoom, grab some rum and know that you’re in good company.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.