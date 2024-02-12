This was named the most romantic restaurant in NJ

The Knot is the most trusted wedding planner on the internet. Period.

The Knot provides content, tools, products and services for couples who are planning weddings, organizing celebrations, and navigating pregnancy and parenting.

So when it comes to romance, their word is law.

When they put together a list of the most romantic ANYTHING, couples should sit up and take notice.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

In time for Valentine’s Day, The Knot explained why NJ eateries can inherently be so romantic.

They explain that being close to the Atlantic Ocean and enjoying beautiful views make NJ a perfect location.

And eating great food, of course, is the point. And everyone knows being so close to the shore our seafood is exemplary, and our Italian food is award-winning.

One of the highlights of a romantic night out in New Jersey is the lovely views you can find in many of our restaurants. Whether it’s cityscapes, skylines, or ocean views in New Jersey we have plenty of all of it

But the food and ambiance will make couples happy they're on the Jersey side of the river.

Canva Canva loading...

The Knot’s analysis included many categories like most romantic restaurants, with a view or most romantic date, night restaurant, or most romantic restaurant near the water.

It turns out, the most romantic restaurant in New Jersey overall is The Highlawn in West Orange.

Tucked away in a meticulously restored 1900s structure, this classy dining spot in West Orange boasts a prime location atop a cliff within Eagle Rock Reservation.

Canva Canva loading...

The Highlawn treats guests to awe-inspiring vistas of the New York City skyline while serving up delectable New American cuisine.

Locals can't stop talking about the mouthwatering steaks and the tantalizing selection of fresh oysters from the raw bar—a true feast for surf 'n turf enthusiasts.

And don't miss the outdoor bar, perfect for savoring drinks under the open sky or extending the evening on balmy nights.

Restaurants that closed in New Jersey During 2023 Here are some of the restaurants that closed their doors around New Jersey in 2023 listed alphabetically. Did your favorite restaurant close in 2023? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

[carbon gallery id="653fe2cd8973c7225e8442d7"]

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom