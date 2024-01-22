This was named the most charming town in New Jersey

New Jersey has all manner of towns: bustling cities, suburban bedroom communities, seaside resorts, and more. A publication called Afar took up the challenge of naming the most charming small town in each state.

I would assume they had a difficult time choosing between all the charming small towns in New Jersey, but they did pick a winner.

According to Afar, the most charming small town in New Jersey is Asbury Park.

Afar had this to say about Asbury Park:

This Victorian seaside resort declined in the late 20th century due to urban flight and race riots, but it’s been slowly and steadily recapturing its old magic. Its boardwalk is thrumming once again, complete with a pinball machine museum and a retro beach bar with a popular dog-friendly Yappy Hour.

I have to give Afar credit for calling out the Silverball Museum, my favorite haunt in Asbury Park; I can spend hours in there.

It goes on to say:

Nearby you’ll find destination restaurants like Talula’s, where the sourdough pizzas come with innovative toppings like okra and squash blossoms, and Glide Surf Co., which sells custom surfboards and wet suits.

The article also heaps praise on the legendary Stone Pony and hotels like the Asbury Ocean Club Hotel, the Saint Laurent Social Club, and the Asbury.

Afar defined “charming small town” as

places of about 25,000 people or fewer all with their own unique reason to visit—whether it’s their singular streets or spectacular outdoor adventure opportunities.

By the way, Pennsylvania’s town on the list is just over the river in New Hope.

