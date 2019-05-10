This video shows what Palisades Amusement Park was like in 1932

I found a video on YouTube that is remarkable in its quality, considering it is from 1932. It’s a segment of a longer video that shows people at the park milling around, riding the rides, and, in the segment I used, watching a carnival barker with his hypnotist and magician.

At the end of the video is a high diver going off an unreal height into a small pool of water. The video is from a Movietone camera with sound and is a rare glimpse of America in the 1930s. It’s in relatively high quality, enhanced by the poster of the video, Guy Jones . See the video below.

Notice in the film how everyone is dressed. The men are wearing suits and ties and the women all have dresses and even the children got dressed up to go to an amusement park.

More from New Jersey 101.5