This summer enjoy New Jersey’s newest rooftop bar in Holmdel

Instagram, @barbella_bw

Nothing screams summer louder than a rooftop bar. One of my favorite activities to do with friends is watch the sunset accompanied by an adult beverage. And New Jersey is adding another rooftop to it’s list, this time in Holmdel and it’s expected to be a hit.

The rooftop is located at BellWorks, which is a 2 million square foot building with retail, dining, hospitality and more. The rooftop bar is called Bar Bella, and it’s hours are unique, as you can head over Wednesdays from 1-10pm after a day of shopping, or Thursday-Saturday from 4-10pm.

The design of the rooftop bar is coastal Italian, and the beverages are representative of that as well.

The bar menu features a wide selection of homemade cocktails such as the Bella Spritz and La Paloma, and they even have a mocktail called Mama Juice. If you are in the mood for wine, they have an extensive list of wine both by the bottle and glass. Even though the rooftop will only be serving beverages food can be purchased from eateries on the block.

This rooftop is going to be a hit and I cannot wait to check it out this summer. For more information you can click on this link!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.

