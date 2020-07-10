When you’ve lived in New Jersey as long as I have, you’ve seen magnificent homes galore. We have some of the wealthiest people in this state, with some of the most expensive homes of any other state in the country. So, while I’ve actually seen BIGGER houses than this one, it’s not the size that makes it so striking. The custom built Villa pictured here is something so unique. Because it has the charm of yesteryear on the outside, as opposed to some of the cold boxy like homes that have become stylish again, but the inside is packed with every modern design and amenity you could ever dream of.

With seven bedrooms, seven baths and 8000 square feet, 52 Spring Valley Road in Morris Township is an absolute dream luxury home. Like a villa in the Tuscan countryside, you have to pass through iron gates to get to it. A key code will provide entry. The front doors are a work of art with custom iron glass which open to an amazing two-story foyer from which you can see the entire first floor. The kitchen is spectacular with not a detail overlooked, including some you rarely see— like not one, but two huge islands, two dishwashers and two sinks, a built-in Miele coffee machine & beverage fridge.

If you own a home like this why would you want your tootsies to be chilly in the winter time? Of course there’s radiant heat in the flooring throughout. There’s a great room reminiscent of some of the most beautiful European architecture you’ve ever seen with 22 ft ceilings, a floor to ceiling slate gas fireplace, and glass doors that lead you directly to the stunning views of the property.

And if you could build the perfect master suite from scratch, it would be this. You kind of have to see the photos to understand the perfection of this suite, but suffice it to say it’s got anything you’ve ever dreamed of, including a spa bathroom en suite, and French doors that lead out to a private balcony, natch.

Now let’s say it’s so beautiful that your mother or mother-in-law simply can’t stay away. No problem. An atrium separates the main house from a completely separate home: a 2000 square-foot in-law apartment with its own eat-in kitchen, living room, two en-suite bedrooms, a loft & a separate outside entrance.

This “addition“ is nicer than many primary homes in New Jersey! It would take me several posts like this to describe all of the amazing extras that are included in this magnificent villa. And it all can be had for $3,248,000. If you consider how much some pricier mansions are in some pricier towns, that’s somewhat of a bargain, (relatively speaking.) Now there’s a home you won’t mind quarantining in. Forever.

