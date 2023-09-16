This spot was dubbed as the best Mexican restaurant in New Jersey

Mexican food continues a meteoric rise in popularity all over the nation, including right here in New Jersey. We have some amazing Mexican restaurants in the Garden State, and a major publication has announced its choice for the best in the state.

New Jersey has no shortage of any type of restaurants. It seems like each intersection in the state has a Chinese Restaurant, an Italian restaurant, a pizzeria, and a Mexican restaurant. Lucky us.

We love to eat, we love to go to great restaurants, and we love all types of food. New Jersey is the perfect culinary storm.

So, when a major publication names one restaurant as the best Mexican restaurant in the state, we want to make sure this place gets on our food bucket list right away.

The publication 24/7 Tempo recently named the best Mexican restaurant in each state, and they focused on a great one in Camden called Taco Loco. Have you ever been there?

This amazing place has been around for almost 35 years, and happy customers swear by it. You can't be in the restaurant business that long and not deliver an amazing product.

The specialty at Taco Loco is the ponchiburro, which is a burrito that is open-faced. And that is just one amazing dish on an extensive menu that features something awesome for everyone.

If you want to give this place a try, you can visit them at 2311 Federal St. in Camden, and those who have been there say it's well worth the trip.

